Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
Knorr is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Tanice Roberts-Knorr.
Police found the woman’s body in a home on the 800 block of 10th Street East on July 2 at around 5 p.m.
Shortly after, Knorr was arrested in the resort village of Mistusinne — about 140 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
Knorr made his first appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
He appeared virtually from the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, wearing a blue tank top.
Knorr didn’t speak during his first court appearance, his lawyer asked for the case to be adjournment until Aug. 8.
Police say the victim and suspect knew each other, but would not disclose their relationship.
Roberts-Knorr is the city’s seventh homicide of 2023.
