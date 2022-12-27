Saskatoon's Nutrien Wonderhub appoints new CEO
Saskatoon’s children’s museum has appointed a new chief executive.
The Nutrien Wonderhub’s board announced on Tuesday that Leah Brodie would be taking over as CEO beginning in 2023.
“Leah is a dynamic and accomplished leader with the qualifications and expertise to grow the museum and inspire positive change,” board chair Sheryl Fox said in a news release.
Brodie has worked in leadership and fundraising roles with the Royal University Hospital, the College of Arts and Science at the University of Saskatchewan and the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina, according the release.
Brodie says she looks forward to the role.
“I admire the way Nutrien Wonderhub has quickly established itself as a beloved destination and resource within our community,” Brodie said in the news release.
“As a children’s museum, Wonderhub’s exceptional spaces and programming create endless opportunities for exploration, discovery, and playful learning. I could not be more honoured and excited to join the organization as CEO.”
Brodie replaces interim leader Anne Neufeld in the position.
