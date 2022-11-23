Saskatoon’s Optimist Hill opens on Friday
CTV News
Rory MacLean
Saskatoon’s local ski hill opens for the season on Friday, and the first 250 lift tickets are free.
Optimist Hill, the 70-foot skiing, snowboarding and tubing hill located in Diefenbaker Park, opens to the public at 4 p.m., according to a news release. The free lift passes, and hot chocolate, come courtesy of Conexus Credit Union.
The Optimist Club of Saskatoon began its campaign to develop the hill in 2013, the news release said.
The hill includes two conveyor lifts, a terrain park and a free toboggan hill.
Equipment rentals are available at the hill for an additional fee.
