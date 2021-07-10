Saskatoon's pandemic recovery plan to be 'phased and methodical'

As the province reaches Step 3 in the reopening plan on Sunday, the Cityof Saskatoon said its plan to recovery will be "phased and methodical."

In a Thursday news release, the city said it will follow the direction of the provincial government and as of Monday it will remove the requirements to wear masks and physically distance, but continue to use barriers and increase cleaning.

City of Saskatoon Director of Emergency Management Organization Pamela Goulden-McLeod says lifting the public health orders is an "exciting time in our city."

“In the next few weeks there will be many adjustments and I encourage residents to continue to be patient and kind with each other and City staff as we all move forward together again," Goulden-McLeod said in the release.

The city says staff and visitors are welcome to continue to wear masks and physically distance if they choose. The city is preparing to return 30 per cent of its staff, who've been working from home, back to the workplace by September 1.

Throughout the summer, any remaining outdoor and facility signage indicating mask wearing and/or physically distancing will be addressed by city crews, the release said.

SASKATOON TRANSIT

Physical distancing will no longer be promoted at shelters or on the bus and all buses will operate at full standing capacity.

The release says operators and customers will not be required to wear a mask while on the bus or at the Transit Customer Service Centre. Masks will be optional for both customers and operators.

Bus operators will be encouraged to continue using the vinyl barriers for safety, however they are not required.

CITY HALL

The Payment Centre, Customer Service and Collections counters in the lobby of City Hall will continue to be open for in-person transactions. However, Plexiglas shields will remain in place at Corporate Revenue Customer Service wickets.

Additional customer services previously available on other floors of City Hall may be available from the lobby starting September 1.

Residents and customers are still encouraged to continue using online services for the city.

City council meetings will resume in Chambers in September and more details will announced at a later date.

PUBLIC PATHWAYS AND PEDESTRIAN CROSSWALKS

Pedestrian bridge crossings, walkways, overpasses and underpasses will return to two-way traffic and the temporary signs will be removed over the next few weeks.

At traffic signals, the signs advising pedestrians they don't need to push the buttons to receive walk signals will be removed over the next few weeks, the release said.

LEISURE FACILITIES & PROGRAMS

Leisure Centres, seasonal facilities and attractions will be preparing to increase regular programming in the fall. Details will be shared at a later date.

The Leisure Guide will be available starting Friday, August 6 on saskatoon.ca/leisureguide or at any leisure facility, and library.

Specific information regarding upcoming swimming lessons and other registered programming over the summer will be shared with people who registered over the next week.

Drop-in program capacity will increase starting Sunday.

SASKATOON FORESTRY FARM & ZOO

Most areas of the zoo will be open without restrictions and the one-way path will be removed.

The Meerkat display is now open; however, the Children's Zoo will remain closed at this time. The Affinity Learning Centre is closed for construction.

IMPOUND LOT

As of Monday, normal hours of operation at the impound lot will resume from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. People may drop in at any time during these hours of operations and appointments will no longer be required.

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT

In-person forms of public engagement, such as meetings and open houses will be restored over the course of the year.

The City says efforts will be made for in-person engagements for people to feel safe and comfortable.

Virtual forms of engagement, such as online public surveys and online meetings, will continue to be offered to accommodate those who prefer providing their input this way.

CITY OF SASKATOON BYLAW COURT

The City of Saskatoon Bylaw Docket Court will be re-opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Confirm your new FIRST APPEARANCE adjourned date here.