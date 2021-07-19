iHeartRadio

Saskatoon's Playland train gets chugging for the season

Passengers enjoying a trip on the Playland train in Saskatoon on July 19, 2021. (CTV News)

The Canoptex Train at Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park opened for the season on Monday.

The train track was damaged during a flood earlier in the year, according to a city news release.

Nutrien Playland is open from 10:00 a.m to 8:00 pm. Daily.

Admission is $2.25 for a single ticket to ride either the Canpotex Train, ferris wheel or carousel.

Twelve tickets can be purchased for $22.50.

Children under two ride free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The play area is free and includes water spray features and sand play area and climbing areas.

