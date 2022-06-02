Saskatoon's Prairie Lily celebrates 10 years on the river

On Wednesday the Prairie Lily celebrated 10 years of giving guests a unique view of the South Saskatchewan River.

The boat offers sightseeing cruises, tastings, brunch and dinner experiences.

‘We can’t believe it’s been 10 years. We’ve had guests tell us ‘we were on your boat a long time ago’ and we keep thinking it couldn’t have been a long time ago but yeah, it is,” Prairie Lily co-owner Joan Steckhan told CTV News during the celebration.

Steckhan says there’s been nearly 200,000 guests on the Prairie Lily since it first left the dock near Kinsmen Park.

She says 85 per cent of guests are from Saskatoon and 95 per cent are within the province.

“The city looks different from the river and once you get on the river and see it, you really understand that’s true,” she said.

Over the years, the Prairie Lily adding tastings and a “Saskatooning” tour which gives people a historical tour of the Meewasin Valley.

Steckhan says guests over the years have made the Prairie Lily a big part of the Saskatoon community.