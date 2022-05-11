Saskatoon's Princess Alexandra School to close in June

A Saskatoon school with a history stretching back more than a century is set to close in June.

Princess Alexandra School will be demolished to make way for a new amalgamated school.

The new building will bring together students from Princess Alexandra, Pleasant Hill and King George schools.

Princess Alexandra students will attend other neighbourhood schools in September, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools.

“For 115 years, this school community in Riversdale has existed on the Princess Alexandra site,” board Chair Colleen MacPherson said in the news release.

“We treasure the rich history of this location and understand how meaningful it is to former students, families, staff and the surrounding community. The new school will be another transformation, but we know it will grow deep roots on this historic site.”

The four-classroom Alexandra school opened in 1907 with Princess school opening nearby five years later.

In 1961, the current Princess School building replaced the original structure and the two schools were merged when the Alexandra School building was torn down in 1984.

The new amalgamated school is still in the planning stages and is expected to open in 2025.