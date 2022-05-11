Saskatoon's Princess Alexandra School to close in June
A Saskatoon school with a history stretching back more than a century is set to close in June.
Princess Alexandra School will be demolished to make way for a new amalgamated school.
The new building will bring together students from Princess Alexandra, Pleasant Hill and King George schools.
Princess Alexandra students will attend other neighbourhood schools in September, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools.
“For 115 years, this school community in Riversdale has existed on the Princess Alexandra site,” board Chair Colleen MacPherson said in the news release.
“We treasure the rich history of this location and understand how meaningful it is to former students, families, staff and the surrounding community. The new school will be another transformation, but we know it will grow deep roots on this historic site.”
The four-classroom Alexandra school opened in 1907 with Princess school opening nearby five years later.
In 1961, the current Princess School building replaced the original structure and the two schools were merged when the Alexandra School building was torn down in 1984.
The new amalgamated school is still in the planning stages and is expected to open in 2025.
-
March for Life rally and march today in OttawaThe March for Life rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.
-
RBC closing bank branch in MetcalfeRoyal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series leadAndrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Review to be conducted after altercation between officer and suspect: RCMPRCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.
-
'No easy solutions': Edmonton reveals homeless encampment strategyThe City of Edmonton unveiled its strategy for dealing with homeless encampments on Thursday. It includes 60 person team made up of outreach and housing workers from social agencies, park rangers, and a dedicated police and cleanup crew.
-
May is Multiple Sclerosis awareness monthMay is Multiple Sclerosis awareness month in Canada. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking pricesNova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Sidewalk being installed near site of crash that killed Burnaby teen, city saysAfter a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Burnaby, the city says it is moving ahead with the installation of a temporary sidewalk in the area where she died in order to address safety concerns raised by residents.
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videosTikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.