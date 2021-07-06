Saskatoon's safe consumption site expands hours

Saskatoon’s safe consumption site has expanded its hours of operation.

According to executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) Jason Mercredi, the safe consumption site located at 1516 20th St. W., is now open Monday to Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The site was previously open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. because of limited funding, Mercredi said.

The extended hours were made possible because of various community fundraising campaigns and donations which saw PHR receive around $210,000, Mercredi said.

Prairie Harm Reduction had applied for funding from the provincial government to expand its hours of operation but did not receive it in the last provincial budget.