Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules

Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.

“It can become quite a quite a scene in there in the mornings,” said supervisor Rob Garrison. “People are eating in there, they've got all kinds of items that are in there.”

Garrison says his team has consistently dealt with the same dozen or so people about the issue. One customer service manager at a bank told him last week that the band is closing its ATM at night, he said.

“We don't like to see the services reduced for people that want to use the downtown, but we also want them to be safe and feel comfortable walking.”

Garrison says it’s an issue of homelessness.

“We will phone at noon on a Tuesday and all the shelters are full,” he said.

“We've been full, as far as a shelter standpoint is concerned, and then even overcapacity,” said Salvation Army interim executive director Marc Cheriyan.

“We're putting people on cots and going into overflow area every night.”

The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness centre says it is often overcapacity as well.

Cheriyan says a long-term solution for the issue of homelessness is needed, and it starts with getting decision-makers in the province on board.

“Everybody comes in and we take our gloves off and we roll up our sleeves and we determine what the issues are and what needs to happen,” he said.

“For me the biggest thing is shelter. We need to have appropriate housing for people to go into.”

Garrison says organizations and different levels of government need to work together to maximize the efficiency of ending homelessness in Saskatoon and taking pressure off of shelters.

“I want to make sure that they're moving people along from emergency shelters to more long-term situations so that the emergency beds are there for people to use,” he said.

“I'm not sure that that's always done to the best of Saskatoon’s ability.”