Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract

After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.

The City of Saskatoon said they signed a new contract with Saskatoon Animal Control Agency (SACA) to take over enforcement and pound keeping.

SACA won the contract based on criteria such as “strategy, experience and qualifications,” a City of Saskatoon news release said.

“The contracts for Bylaw Enforcement and Pound keeping Services have been awarded to SACA who satisfied the mandatory requirements with the lowest cost to the city,” the release said.

SACA’s contract is for four years, with an option to extend the agreement for two additional terms.

“There will be no interruption in service to the public or animals in need of Poundkeeping Services,” the release said.

The SPCA announced on Facebook that it would continue to act as an animal pound for the rest of this year.

SACA takes over on January 1, 2024, the city said. It will also be responsible to adopt out animals that are not claimed.

SPCA executive director Fred Dyck said they don’t know where they’ll move, but will make an announcement when the decision is made.

“We're the largest adoption service in central Saskatchewan and we will continue to be so,” Dyck said. “We're going to be focused hard on being a strong advocate for animal welfare in the community of Saskatoon and the surrounding area, as we always have been."

He said they will continue to adopt out animals even after they move locations.

“We feel we're excellent keepers of the pound. And we do so through that animal welfare lens. At the same time, our core business is being the SPCA, and that's our adoption programs, our foster programs, being advocates for animal welfare in the community, and behavioural training and all that kind of stuff,” he told CTV News.

“That stuff continues. That isn't going away. And in fact, we're going to continue to sharpen our focus to be strong advocates of animal welfare and high standards of animal welfare and treatment in our community.”