Saskatoon’s Thomas Hasal thrust into starring role with Whitecaps FC

The Vancouver Whitecaps Football Club is pinning its hopes on Saskatoon this season.

Saskatoon’s Thomas Hasal is taking over as the starting goalkeeper for the Major League Soccer (MLS) team when its season begins on Saturday in Columbus.

The 22-year-old has primarily served as a backup for the Whitecaps the past two seasons after graduating from its Saskatchewan academy in 2016. He moved to Vancouver soon afterward to join the team’s under-18 squad.

Serving behind starting keeper Maxim Crepeau, considered a top-five keeper in MLS, Hasal wasn’t expected to have a starring role with the team.

On Jan. 22, Crepeau was traded to Los Angeles FC in a shocking move that suddenly thrusts Hasal into his dream role of being a number one keeper in North America’s most prestigious soccer league.

“I realize it’s a chance, I have to prove that I can do this, and to prove that I can play at this level again and that I can be one of the top goalkeepers in the league,” Hasal said.

Hasal was born in Cambridge, Ont. and moved with his family to five different cities and three different provinces when the Hasals eventually settled in Saskatoon.

After a few years of club soccer, Hasal caught the eye of Whitecaps FC Saskatchewan Academy Centre former regional head coach Bryce Chapman in 2013.

Chapman admits Hasal didn’t wow him with star-studded ability when he first arrived, but his professionalism instantly separated him from his peers.

“Right from the get-go, you could tell he had that drive and determination just in his natural character and I think that's probably one of the key pieces to where he is today,” Chapman said.

Chapman is also the long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan men’s soccer team. Even though Hasal was only 13 at the time, Chapman began to realize his future would quickly surpass the Huskies on his way through the professional ranks.

“We're always excited when we can move players to the next level. That's our job,” Chapman said.

Hasal’s coming-out party was in 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament, a closed-door tournament the league held after COVID-19 shut down play for months.

Crepeau was injured and veteran keeper Bryan Meredith was away during a game against the rival Seattle Sounders. Hasal stepped in under immense pressure and held his own.

The next game Hasal made a series of highlight saves to take his outmatched team to extra time.

The Whitecaps lost in a penalty shootout, but in the process, Hasal proved he was capable of handling regular minutes for his team.

Chapman feels a sense of pride having contributed a piece of Hasal’s development over the years knowing he has plenty of years left to make an impression with Whitecaps supporters and beyond. Getting the chance to speak and visit with Hasal regularly in the offseason, Chapman already can’t wait to see how those conversations will change next year.

“It's going to be an exciting journey. I think he's gonna do fantastic. He's in great hands with the coaching staff in Vancouver and I feel confident that he's gonna take a real run at this,” Chapman said.

Chapman sees Hasal and his journey from the Saskatchewan prairies to national prominence as fuel to inspire another generation.

With Team Canada inching towards qualifying for its first World Cup in 26 years and the formation of the Canadian Premier League in 2019, soccer’s popularity is exploding across the country. Hasal might be able to galvanize more support from people in Saskatchewan.

“I think that's fantastic for our game and really is an important ingredient to our game. Our game has always had numbers, but unless you have that top piece to the game, I think we lose out on a lot of top players,” Chapman said.

Hasal’s hard work has been rewarded so far. On Tuesday the Whitecaps signed him to a contract extension through 2023, with an option to retain Hasal until 2025.

“You know they're accomplishing a lot on the field, but to see them grow into the young men they are. That's probably even a more proud moment for myself.”