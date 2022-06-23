Saskatoon's Wanuskewin Heritage Park welcomes 6 bison calves

Six bison calves, three male and three female, were born at Wanuskewin Heritage Park this month, bringing the herd to 24 members, the park says.

“The bison have always been central to the Plains Indigenous Cultures," CEO Darlene Brander said in a news release.

"The sacred connection between humans and bison was nearly lost. For us today, to be able to welcome back bison, and then conserve and to grow our herd, it feels as though we are regaining our culture back and forging that special bond. We really are witnessing history being made.”

In 2019, Wanuskewin and Parks Canada introduced six Plains Bison from Grasslands National Park and five bison from the western United States with genetic ties to Yellowstone National Park.

Their progeny makes these bison genetically as close to ones that roamed the plains before 1870 when numbers had dropped to about 1,000 from 30 million, the park says.

The park intends to grow the herd up to 50 over the next few years.