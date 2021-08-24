Saskatoon school divisions mandate masks in elementary schools

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) have announced safety protocols to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 when school resumes Sept. 1.

“While vaccination rates significantly reduced COVID-19 cases, the spread of the Delta variant has caused a resurgence,” director of education Shane Skjerven said in a letter to parents.

“This is of particular concern for our youngest students who cannot be vaccinated.”

These measures include:

masks are required inside elementary schools for all students, staff members and visitors

masks are strongly recommended for students, staff members and visitors in collegiates

daily personal health screening for students and staff members before attending school

a stay-at-home requirement for those who are sick

proper hand hygiene expectation

continued focus on cleaning and disinfection inside schools

collegiates moving to a quarter system to reduce contact

All curricular and extracurricular activities will resume, including athletics, performing arts and in-school clubs.

If necessary, additional measures will be put in place to protect students and staff members – possibly including mandatory masking for collegiates, the letter says.

“All eligible students, staff members and community members are strongly encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We know that what happens in the community impacts our schools. If we work together, we can keep our students safe and have a successful year of learning.”

GSCS announced that all facilities will begin the year at Level 2 of four response levels.

Masks are required indoors for all students, staff and visitors at elementary schools and strongly recommended at high schools.

“Should there be changes to the COVID-19 landscape in our communities or specific schools, GSCS is prepared to work with our local MHOs (medical health officers) and the Ministry of Education to implement any additional public health measures,” the GSCS plan says.

“There is much reason for optimism as we enter the school year. As always, we must be ready to respond to a number of potential scenarios.”