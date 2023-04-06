Saskatoon school locked down after 'agitated' stranger enters the building

Fairhaven School went on lockdown on Thursday morning after an agitated stranger entered the building and ignored requests to leave.

CTV News obtained a letter sent to parents from the school’s Vice-Principal Allison Hughes, describing the incident.

“This morning around recess time, Fairhaven School initiated a perimeter lockdown due to a trespasser entering the building. This individual was agitated and ignored repeated requests to leave the school. No students or staff were harmed. School staff worked to manage the situation and called 911 for assistance. The Saskatoon Police Service attended, and officers helped resolve the situation,” Hughes writes.

The lockdown lasted for 10 minutes.

“A perimeter lockdown means all external doors are locked, and no entry or exit is permitted other than through the front entrance with administrative approval. During a lockdown classes and programs continue as scheduled,” said Hughes.

“We want to make you aware of this incident, which may have been upsetting to some students and they may have questions.”

The Saskatoon police confirmed officers were called to the school around 10 a.m. for a complaint of a disturbance.

Police say there was no danger to the public, and nothing criminal occurred.