Saskatoon school, playground speed zone changes take effect in Sept.

Saskatoon city council has approved new speed limits for streets around schools and playgrounds.

Elementary school and playground zones are to have a limit of 30 km/h which will be in effect all months of the year, seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The simplest, easiest to comprehend, and objective approach is to sign school zones and playground zones in effect year-round, all day, every day," said a Nov. 22, 2021 administration report to council on the topic.

"However, this may lead to some non-compliance in the late evening and throughout the night and early morning. Thus, the recommendation extends the current protection of lower speeds for longer periods, but not in effect all the time."

Council approved a new bylaw on the changes at its May 24 meeting.

The bylaw takes effect Sept. 1.