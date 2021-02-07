There are currently 537 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Over the weekend Saskatoon saw an additional 103 cases of the virus. 69 people are still in hospital in the Bridge City and 10 are in intensive care. Across the province 211 people are in hospital, the SHA said in a news release.

The province as a whole saw 453 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend along with 386 recoveries and seven deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 339.