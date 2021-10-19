Saskatoon sees Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 infections, wastewater samples show
The amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater increased by 109 percent over a span of time that includes the Thanksgiving long weekend.
The latest report from researchers at the University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers covers Oct. 7-13.
That rise indicates an increase in COVID-19 infections in the city, which in a partially vaccinated population may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks, the report says.
The Saskatoon area has led the province in COVID-19 cases and the city had asked the provincial government for gathering limit restrictions ahead of the long weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The province denied the request.
The researchers also noted at 61 per cent increase in Prince Albert as of Oct. 11 and a 124 per cent increase in North Battleford as of Oct. 9.
