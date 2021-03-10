Mona Finlayson is worried.

The Saskatoon 82-year-old says she’s not hearing when she can get the COVID-19 shot.

“I heard people over 80 years living independently have been contacted in Wakaw, Rosthern and Shellbrook. Then you sort of think, what about Saskatoon,” Finlayson told CTV News.

Finlayson, a former high school vice principal, was told to wait and someone would call her, so that’s what she did.

She said she felt frustrated recently when she heard about the plan to vaccinate people age 70 and over starting in April.

That left her wondering why she wasn’t being called yet and hearing similar frustration from others in her age group.

Then, adding to the confusion, she got a concerning call from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Tuesday.

“They said something about your vaccination in Prince Albert. Then I said, Prince Albert? I’m in Saskatoon.”

She said she was asked if she would come to Prince Albert for the vaccine. Since she’s 82, she declined.

She wonders if she’ll be marked as refusing the vaccination

She said she expected more from the province’s rollout plan and would’ve liked to see less stress placed on people her age since seniors are the ones dying from COVID-19.

June Gawdun with the Saskatoon Council on Aging said patience is important, but this situation has likely caused unnecessary stress for some seniors living independently in Saskatoon who feel left in the dark.

“The message is to rest assured and they will get the vaccine. The Council on Aging has offered to assist older adults if they need help booking online or phoning in to make those appointments.”

The province has announced a phone-in vaccination booking system. It starts Wednesday for people 85 and over and is hoped to make things clearer.