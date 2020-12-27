Testing has been completed for all residents who lived in the specific house, where a Sherbrooke Community Centre resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

All tests came back negative, according to Sherbrooke Community Centre, showing no further spread of the virus.

The senior home in Saskatoon remains under tight restrictions to ensure the virus does not spread, the community centre said in a news release.

“Management at Sherbrooke are working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Public Health officials to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents, staff and families,” Sherbrooke said in a news release.