Saskatoon shelter at capacity as winter approaches
The Salvation Army Crossroads shelter in Saskatoon is at its limit as temperatures start to drop below freezing.
“We’re looking at cold weather strategies and how we’re going to be dealing with those extreme temperatures,” director Marc Cheriyan said.
Cheryian says there are community discussions going on to help keep people in the city warm.
The shelter is looking for underwear, socks, jackets, mitts and toques to help Saskatoon’s most vulnerable.
Justin Keewhatin, who sometimes lives on the streets, knows how bad cold weather can be.
“It’s pretty rough living on the street, there’s not that many people that will take you in.
He has had friends who froze to death in past years, he said.
Cheryian says the homeless population is growing, according to their numbers from the summer.
“We expect the numbers to continue to rise as winter goes on so we’re just getting prepared for that.”
The Salvation Army Crossroads normally has 55 beds but can expand into its dining room and other areas to help people stay warm through the winter.
If necessary, it will get people into hotels.
