Saskatoon shelter cat on medical-ordered 'weight loss journey'

The Saskatoon SPCA say they’ve had to put one of their cats on a medical diet to get her ready for a new home.

Bertha the cat arrived at the shelter about two weeks ago through animal control, according to the manager of animal care Jemma Omidian.

“She had to wait her four-day holding period, which we have to do for city animals just to give an owner a chance to come and get their animal,” she said

“Then on the fifth, she came to my house and we started her weight loss journey.”

Omidian said Bertha has already lost a little weight but it is a slow process.

“It's really cute when we see animals that are large, you can't help but kind of giggle when you see her and she looks ridiculous. But it is actually a really, really sad thing to see animals that are that big.”

Omidian said animals that are overweight struggle with basic activities.

“She can barely walk, she goes like five feet and then is out of breath. Her mobility is really not good. Her paw pads get raw really easily because of all that extra weight. And she can't even do something as basic as groom herself. So we actually have to brush her twice a day, we have to wipe her bottom because she's not capable of doing that herself.”

The SPCA doesn’t have a history on Bertha so they can only guess that she was overfed. But they want to get her weight down before they adopt her out, Omidian said.

“I need to make sure that her welfare improves before she can go up and find her new home.”

WEIGHT LOSS PLAN FOR BERTHA

Omidian said they were starting the weight loss journey by cutting back the calories for Bertha.

“We calculate a weight loss diet based on her energy requirements,” she said. “That’s the weight loss diet that'll get her to lose a few pounds. A few pounds to make it easier for her every day to start moving around. And then as the weight gets lifted off, she'll be more comfortable doing a little bit more exercise.”

She said they’ve tried to get Bertha to move around more, but it’s been a struggle.

“We do put her on a leash and try to walk her around outside. She's been fighting me on that every step of the way, she does not like it. But we try not to push her too much.”

Omidian said Bertha may be in pain and not capable of walking long distances right now.

“We just take it day by day and see what works for her.”

She said Bertha has been doing well with the change of diet.

“She doesn't seem to be as upset as I thought she was gonna be. She's just naturally a really amazing and sweet cat. So as long as she's getting attention and love, she does okay with the diet.”

PROPER PET CARE

Omidian said that pet owners need to be cautious when caring for their animals.

“A lot of people think that food is love when it comes to animals. And as part of being a responsible pet owner, we have to make sure that we are keeping our animals healthy, both behaviorally and physically.”

She said that extra weight on animals can impact behaviour, emotion and physical health.

“If your vet tells you that your cat or your dog is maybe a little bit overweight, you might want to consider putting them on a diet, take that seriously. Do that diet because that weight gain can escalate very quickly.”

Omidian said they are aiming for Bertha to be 12 pounds and able to groom herself before she’ll be ready for adoption.

“The day that she can groom herself will be a very, very happy day. And I think that will be the day where I'll be like ‘yeah, okay, I think we've gotten you down and that's where we can now put you up for adoption’ and leave the rest of the weight loss to the new adopters to carry on.”