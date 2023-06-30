Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb

As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.

"We're going to start out pretty hot, looks like the temperatures will get into the low 30s,” Terri Lang with Environment Canada told CTV. “I don't think we'll get an official environment Canada heat warning, but enough to trip the heat committee in Saskatoon to get their strategy in place.”

Spray parks, river beaches, and ice cream stores are full of people trying to beat the heat.

In response to the heat, Saskatoon's emergency heat response plan has been activated, despite regular criteria not being met.

The emergency management organization (EMO) said this is due to a vulnerable homeless population, as well as the upcoming weekend festivities, according to Pam Goulden-Mcleod, director of emergency management.

"We've got cooling locations available to people, we have outreach teams handing out water bottles to people, primarily to homeless people who don’t have access to that service,” she said. “We also have misting tents out for the festivals this weekend, so you'll see a misting tent for the jazz festival, then two at Canada day."

Both the EMO and environment Canada stress that those who are vulnerable to heat make preparations for the weather.

A cold front is expected to move in on Sunday, with potential for extreme thunderstorms.