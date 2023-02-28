Saskatoon siblings' Lego Stations of the Cross build shared worldwide

A Lego build done by a couple of Saskatoon children has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Erin Gratton first posted photos of her children’s Stations of the Cross Lego scenes last year but said she’s received many requests to share them.

“It kind of exploded a little bit. I shared it just on my Facebook page, but I have pretty high privacy settings. I had a friend ask if I can make it public, so she could share it. And so I did and then since then it's been shared over 500 times. All across the world on every continent except Antarctica,” she told CTV News.

“It's been shared by different churches or individuals or faith groups. So it's really resonated with a lot of people with a different way to look at our faith and making it more accessible to people of all ages.”

Gratton credits her kids Oliver and Lucy with the creation.

“They thought it was just the greatest thing in the world.”

Her kids prompted her to post it and share it, she said.

“They like to build with Lego quite a bit and make lots of scenes of books they've read and movies they've seen or stories they've heard. So this isn't out of the ordinary.”

She said the idea started when the family was talking last year about preparing for Lent.

“They thought that'd be a pretty neat thing to build because there's so many different people involved and like different places where they go.”

Gratton said it took them about two hours to complete the project and the kids did have a favourite scene.

“They both like the one where Jesus is up on the cross because there's some action in that one. You can see some of the people leaving and some people staying so they liked that. That told a kind of a moving story.”

She explained that the Stations of the Cross mark important moments in the story of Jesus’ crucifixion and death.

“We pray it as Catholics globally. The tradition is to pray it Fridays during Lent.”