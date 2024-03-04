Saskatoon snowfall 'will rival' 2007 record: Environment Canada

The amount of snow that fell in Saskatoon over the weekend could break a record.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jesse Wagar said preliminary reports suggest anywhere from 30 to 40 centimetres fell in Saskatoon throughout the weekend.

"Once we finish collecting the records and vetting them, it likely will rival Saskatoon's current record of 36 centimeters that was set back in 2007," Wagar said.

Other places in Saskatchewan have eclipsed the 40-centimetre mark in the past when similar storms blew across the prairies. In 1982, the Cypress Hills area experienced 60 centimetres of snow in a single day.

Wagar said the weather was its worst on Saturday and Sunday along what she called the “Yellowhead corridor” between Saskatoon and North Battleford on Highway 16.

"This is a significant event, particularly for Saskatoon," she said. "We've been working furiously this morning to gather all the reports and kind of set them and see before we put them into the record books, but it certainly is rivaling your highest snowfall on record back in 2007."

Environment Canada will confirm its information with third-party reports, including social media and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network to determine if a record was broken in the coming days.

Other locations in Saskatchewan that exceeded 30 centimetres of snowfall on Sunday include Eatonia (35cm), Conquest (33cm), Watrous (31cm) and Île-à-la-Crosse (30cm).