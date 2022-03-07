Saskatoon Soaps show support for Ukraine
Weekend Anchor/Video Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Nicole Di Donato
A Saskatoon improv comedy group is showing support for Ukraine.
The Saskatoon Soaps continue their 38th season with an improvised comedy show Friday at the Broadway Theatre, with 'Mercury in Gatorade: Horrorscope,' based on audience horoscopes.
In a news release, the Soaps said they'll be donating all ticket sale proceeds to the Canadians Red Cross – Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
Tickets can be purchased on the Broadway Theatre website or at the box office the night of the event.
