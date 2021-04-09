Saskatoon soccer stadium one step closer to becoming reality as sports group starts research

Living Sky Sports and Entertainment (LSSE) says research is underway for a soccer stadium at Prairieland Park.

On Friday, the group released a concept drawing for the stadium on Twitter.

“After investigating both a North/South pitch orientation vs East/West, engineers convinced us that design elements should be based on a North/South. Stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.”

Last month, Prairieland Park announced a partnership with LSSE that could bring a professional soccer team playing in the Canadian Premier League to Saskatoon by 2023.

LSSE co-founder Alan Simpson previously said he envisions a 5,000 to 6,000 seat stadium built where Marquis Downs horse racing track currently stands.

According to Prairieland Park, horse racing has been in decline for years.

However, supporters of the industry have said they’re disappointed with the change.