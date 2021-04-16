Saskatoon solar plant, Meewasin Trail improvements among 11 planned 'green' projects worth $102M

As more people have turned to Saskatoon trails during the pandemic, the city is planning to expand certain Meewasin pathways to increase capacity.

One of the spots is adjacent to Kinsmen Park, by the Wonderhub.

More benches, garbage cans, stairs and ramps are also set to be added to that location — with construction expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Meewasin revamp is one of 11 green infrastructure projects worth $102 million being paid for by the federal, provincial and city governments.

The other projects announed Friday include construction to a solar power plant and upgrades to wastewater systems.

Mayor Charlie Clark was joined by Jim Carr, the Government of Canada's Special Representative for the Prairies, and Saskatchewan's Government Relations Minister Don McMorris during a virtual news conference.

Clark said the funding comes at a "crucial time" for the city.

"Our community is very grateful for this support from both the Federal and Provincial Governments. These projects will improve our core infrastructure and ability to provide services, help make Saskatoon build toward a more sustainable lower-carbon future, and promote more health and activity for families," Clark said.

The federal funding portion for some of the projects is coming from the COVID-19 Resilience Stream.

"Through our collaboration with our provincial and municipal partners, we are funding important infrastructure projects in Saskatoon," Carr said in a press release.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be directly investing more than $34.3 million into the City of Saskatoon and the surrounding area," McMorris said.