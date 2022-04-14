Saskatoon SPCA gets funding increase, but not as much as the organization says it needs

During this week's planning committee meeting, city councillors voted to increase funding to the Saskatoon SPCA — but the organization says it's not enough.

The more than $200,000 increase will mean the organization will receive nearly $700,000 in funding. However, the SPCA says it won't cover the expenses of providing the city pound services.

The funding bump was recommended by city administration and comes after the SPCA made an unsuccessful ask for more money during budget deliberations last fall.

In the runup to the meeting, SPCA executive director Graham Dickson told CTV News the organization needs over $1.1 million to cover the true cost of providing pound services.

The SPCA says the costs quickly mount when animals are brought to the pound because it has to ready animals for adoption or pays the cost of euthanization for animals deemed unadoptable.

"So the city, be it council or administration did not decide to underfund the SPCA, I want to make that clear," SPCA board co-chair Christopher Gilchrist said during Tuesday's meeting.

"(If) the SPCA was to agree to accept the $698,000 as proposed by administration, we would knowingly be accepting a contract that we know we're underwater on."

The SPCA's current contract with the city is up for renewal in 2023.

"What I'm struggling with is we have a contract for services with an organization in our city. That contract has been renewed multiple times, and is agreed to to the end of next year," Coun. Hilary Gough said during Tuesday's meeting.

"And we have a new recognition of a gap that is reflected in the dollars of that contract that is very substantial."

In the end, council unanimously decided to go forward with administration's proposed stopgap measure.

A report will be prepared in advance of the 2023 budget which will examine how the city will fund the SPCA going forward.