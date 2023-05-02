Saskatoon Star Wars fundraiser to help people living with schizophrenia
The Broadway Theatre will be showing Star Wars: A New Hope as part of a fundraiser for the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan.
“Star Wars is all about hope, and I work for the Schizophrenia Society and one of our taglines is about hope,” said Heidi Fischer, who works with the organization in Saskatoon.
“It's like a combination of the two coming together as well as a chance for just people to get out and spend time with each other.”
Fischer said there were several activities planned to make the night memorable, including the opportunity to have photos taken with characters from the film.
“We also have a really great raffle basket so people can purchase tickets for that and then the show will start at seven,” Fischer said.
The event will take place on May 4, and all money raised will support the organization's mental health programs around the province.
