Saskatoon streets flood during downpour
As Saskatoon was pummeled by rain Monday afternoon, some streets in the city were overflowing with water.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said flooding had been reported at areas including Lorne Avenue and Exhibition Road, north bound lanes on Circle Drive near the Taylor Street overpass, the overpass at Circle Drive and Idylwyld and locations near Louise Street and Preston Drive.
SPS asked drivers to use caution during their commute.
Chief Whitecap School was forced to end its school day early due to a "water infiltration issue," according to a letter to caregivers from St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School — which shares the same building.
However, St. Kateri school opted to continue classes.
"It has been very little and does not pose any danger to students or staff. We do not forsee this issue getting to the point of having to close the school," the letter said.
Staples on Eighth Street was closed due to flooding according to signs on its door.
–This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
-
WECHU and faith-based leaders hand out free naloxone kitsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is partnering with faith-based leaders to launch an opioid awareness campaign.
-
Municipality of Leamington and OGVG reach compromise, new light reduction bylaw passesAfter months of negotiations between the Municipality of Leamington and greenhouse growers, a replacement bylaw has been passed, setting a clear limit on nuisance lighting.
-
Driver charged in fatal motorcycle crash near Port DoverA Norfolk County man has been charged for last week's fatal crash near Port Dover.
-
Man arrested, pellet gun seized after Victoria road rage incidentVictoria police arrested a man and seized a pellet gun after an apparent road rage incident Saturday.
-
Pothole claims in Manitoba spiked this spring: MPIMonthly pothole vehicle claim numbers have skyrocketed in Manitoba this spring, with most totals sitting 10 times higher than the monthly average.
-
Calgary cider company accepting unwanted crab apples through Leftovers FoundationA Calgary brewery that makes handcrafted hard ciders is teaming up with the Leftovers Foundation in an effort to reduce local food waste.
-
Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soonA section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax will soon be inaccessible to pedestrian vehicle traffic during most of the day, seven days a week.
-
New Brunswick racism commissioner calls for public inquiry into Indigenous treatmentA report by New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism calls for a public inquiry to be held "without delay" into racism against Indigenous people in the justice system.
-
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting outside North York mallPolice have issued a search warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old outside a North York mall last month.