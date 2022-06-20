Saskatoon streets flood during downpour

As Saskatoon was pummeled by rain Monday afternoon, some streets in the city were overflowing with water.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said flooding had been reported at areas including Lorne Avenue and Exhibition Road, north bound lanes on Circle Drive near the Taylor Street overpass, the overpass at Circle Drive and Idylwyld and locations near Louise Street and Preston Drive.

SPS asked drivers to use caution during their commute.

Chief Whitecap School was forced to end its school day early due to a "water infiltration issue," according to a letter to caregivers from St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School — which shares the same building.

However, St. Kateri school opted to continue classes.

"It has been very little and does not pose any danger to students or staff. We do not forsee this issue getting to the point of having to close the school," the letter said.

Staples on Eighth Street was closed due to flooding according to signs on its door.

