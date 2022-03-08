Saskatoon streets, sidewalks covered in 'icy glaze,' Claypool Drive closed

Saskatoon's streets and sidewalks were slick with ice Tuesday morning following a night of powerful winds.

"Strong winds and drifting snow last evening and overnight have created an icy glaze over Saskatoon roads and sidewalks," the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

The city said due to "extreme drifting" on Claypool Drive, it was closed due to stuck vehicles.

"Drivers should be prepared for icy roads and reduced visibility while keeping an eye out for snow clearing and sanding equipment," the city said.