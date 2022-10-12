Saskatoon students to get feel for tech industry at Vendasta inaugural tech camp

Saskatoon-based software company Vendasta Technologies is throwing open its doors for the first ever Tech Camp.

About 150 students from five schools in the city will learn about STEM to pique their interest in a career in technology.

Over 35 classrooms applied to participate, Vendasta said.

The winners this year are Sylvia Fedoruk’s Grade 7, Holy Family’s Grade 8, Westmount’s Grade 8, St. Bernard’s Grade 7, and the Grade 6 class from St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre.

“The responses we received from the accepted classrooms have been astounding,” project manager Courtney Murrison said in a press release.

“A lot of them haven’t had an opportunity like this before, and they are so grateful for the experience. The students are excited to learn about how technology is created. Another student said that he’s most excited to visit one of the ‘fanciest buildings in the city’. Our office is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to welcome our young guests.”

Vendasta CEO Brendan King sees tech camp as part of a long-term strategy.

“The tech industry changes rapidly, and there is increasing demand for people who can create and use new technology,” he said in the press release.

“We are passionate about building this industry here on the prairies, knowing that it builds a future for our province, our company, and most importantly, our people.”

The Tech Camp takes place on Oct. 19.