Saskatoon study shines light on divisions in society

Canadians are becoming more divided around a litany of issues such as politics, COVID-19 and climate change, a Saskatoon researcher says.

The results come from a survey by the University of Saskatchewan Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research.

1,011 Canadians contacted via landline and cellphone between March 7 and March 24 responded to the survey, done for the Canadian Press.

“The key issue is not whether the divide among Canadians is real or perceived,” director Jason Disano said in a news release.

“Just the fact that people perceive that we are becoming more divided in Saskatchewan and in Canada is a major concern that those in government and policy need to be attuned to.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing politicians using that division for political benefit when those leaders should be seeking to unite us, not divide us.”

75 per cent of respondents nationally, and 83 per cent in the Prairies, said the country has become more polarized over the past year, according to the release.

The survey also found that 40 per cent of respondents had reduced contact with a family member or friend due to differences of views or opinions in the past year.