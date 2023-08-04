Saskatoon surgical robot marks 200 surgeries

The surgical robot at Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital has completed over 200 surgeries since last September.

Daryl, as the da Vinci Surgical System has been dubbed, works as part of the team performing urology, gynecologic oncology and thoracic surgeries, according to a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) news release.

“We are the first program in Western Canada to offer robotic thoracic surgery and our outcomes have been excellent,” said Dr. Dimitri Coutsinos, one of two thoracic surgeons trained in the robotic surgical program.

“Using the robot is incredible. It’s like setting foot into the future. Very Jetsons-esque.”

Patient Gary Guran was in and out of the hospital in 13 hours, the release said.

“I got the record I think ... four hours (in surgery) and then recovery,” said Guran. “I would recommend it … with the old method they may have had to break my ribs.”

SHA said prior to the technology, Guran could have spent over a week in hospital.

The robot has precision beyond the human eye or hand. Its wrist can rotate 360 degrees and gives surgeons 3D magnification.

The cost of the robot is $2.5 million. Operational expenses in the first year are about $160,000 and will increase to $800,000 when the robotic system is fully implemented.

The Ministry of Health and the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation are funding the technology along with a $1 million donation by Merlis Belsher.

The robot was named after Belsher’s late son.

With files from Laura Woodward