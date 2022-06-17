Saskatoon tech company opens new headquarters

Tech company Vendasta held the grand opening for its new headquarters in downtown Saskatoon on Friday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with dignitaries, community leaders and local business owners in attendance.

Vendasta began its relocation from the Avenue Building on 3rd Avenue South to its new space at 22nd Street and 4th Avenue North in 2019.

Brendan King, CEO and co-founder of Vendasta, said there were many reasons why Saskatoon was chosen to be the headquarters.

“Saskatoon is home. That’s why we’re here. You know, we’re proud of where we live, we’re proud of the community and proud of the people. And I think people deserve to have a technology future for this province,” he said.

The company occupies the 12th to 17th floors. The top two are common spaces, including a commercial kitchen serving breakfast and catered lunches as well as a rooftop patio for meetings when it’s warm outside. The other floors have offices.

“There’s room here for people to work in the way they’re used to. They can come and have a coffee and work in a way that’s fun,” King said.

“We’re a younger demographic so people want to interact with each other, so we need these kinds of spaces to allow that thing to happen.”

During the renovations and COVID-19, Vendasta has grown its workforce from about 400 employees to almost 700, completed $119.5 million in financing, acquired two companies and expanded its customer base.

“Things are doing pretty good for us, and it’s thanks to the small businesses of the world. Those are the people who we really depend on, who help us and that’s who we’re building technology for,” King said.

The building will be officially renamed Vendasta Square once signage is approved and installed, according to the company.