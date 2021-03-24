A Saskatoon tech firm that specializes in helping small businesses grow their presence online has applied to sell shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The company is hoping to offer $100 million in common shares, priced between $14 and $16 per share in its Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to a Vendasta news release.

The company, founded in 2008, is launching a "roadshow" ahead of the anticipated IPO to promote the company to potential investors.

Vendasta announced it was hiring 100 additional workers last year.