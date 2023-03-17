Saskatoon teen charged after delivery driver threatened with gun, police say

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged a 15-year-old after a delivery driver was allegedly threatened with a gun.

The teen was arrested Thursday after police were called to 22nd Street West and Avenue I North around 11 p.m., an SPS news release said.

Police say the delivery driver caught the teen trying to break into his car.

“A brief exchange between the suspect and victim occurred before the suspect fled the area on foot; the victim was not physically injured,” the release said.

Police found and arrested the teen a short distance away. SPS says an imitation firearm was found discarded in the snow nearby.

The teen has been charged with pointing a firearm, unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and assault with a weapon.