Saskatoon teen charged after overnight stabbing

Saskatoon police have charged a 15-year-old after another teen was stabbed following a dispute.

Police were called out around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday to the 900 block of Argyle Avenue for a disturbance call, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

“Upon arrival, it was learned that the disputing parties had since fled the address,” SPS said.

A short while later, police were called to respond to the address again, this time for an injured person.

“Continued investigation determined that the 17-year-old female victim had been stabbed by the other party involved in the earlier dispute,” the release said.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SPS said.

As a result of the incidents, SPS has charged the 15-year-old female with assault with a weapon, the release said.

Police say two outstanding warrants were also executed at the time.