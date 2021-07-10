Saskatoon teen fined for driving 100 km over the speed limit, vehicle seized

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has fined a 16-year-old boy for driving 100 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.

On Friday at 10:30 p.m., the vehicle was going at a speed of 192 kilometres an hour in a 90 kilometres an hour speed zone on Highway 16, just west of Zimmerman Road, according to a police news release.

SPS say the driver has been issued a $1,380 ticket and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

