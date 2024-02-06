Saskatoon teen found seriously injured in park

A 14-year-old Saskatoon boy is in hospital after an assault in the 400 block of Forrester Road, according to police

On Monday at around 10 a.m., police responded to a report of an injured person in a park, a news release said.

Police said the victim was suffering from what “appeared to be stab and beating wounds” and he was transported to Royal University Hospital.

According to police, the victim is in serious but stable condition.

There is no suspect(s) description at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.