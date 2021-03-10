Guilty pleas have been entered in relation to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

The boy was found dead in the vestibule of the Teacher's Credit Union on Arlington Avenue in Saskatoon on Nov. 2, 2019.

Three teens were arrested and charged following the death.

On Wednesday in provincial court, three boys pleaded guilty to various charges in relation to the killing. One teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death, as well as breach of probation, possession of a firearm and a charge of common assault related to an altercation that occurred while in custody.

A second teen involved in the death pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a third co-accused pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

The co-accused and the victim involved in the case cannot be identified due to their age.

Facts read in court describe the incident as a robbery, saying the accused tried to rob the victim of marijuana and marijuana concentrate.

Crown prosecutor Tya Olenchuk read out the facts of the case in provincial court. She said on Nov. 2, 2019 video surveillance monitoring the vestibule at TCU bank recorded the victim entering and exiting the building.

Olenchuk said the victim returned and fell down and was later found to have been shot in the back. Olenchuk said paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim but failed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day police were called by a woman who said her children had information about the homicide. The woman’s teenage child gave police a statement saying she was called by one of the co-accused, asking for a ride and that he would pay her $50.

The girl’s step-brother came along for the ride, according to Olenchuk.

On the morning of Nov. 2, the teen girl picked up the three co-accused and drove to TCU Bank. The girl told police she was instructed to park her vehicle in a back alley.

The girl told police at one point she saw two of the co-accused and the victim walking in the alley where she was parked.

The third co-accused got out of her vehicle and that’s when she heard a bang, the girl told police.

Olenchuk said the girl told police the three co-accused ran back to her vehicle “hyped up and telling her to drive away,” Olenchuk said.

As she drove, the girl said the co-accused talked about how they shot the victim and they also didn’t get the ounce of street drugs from the victim.

Another witness in the vehicle told police when the victim arrived in the alley to meet the accused, one of the accused pointed a gun in the victim’s face and the victim swatted it away and ran away.

The witness told police as the victim ran he was shot in the back. The witness heard the victim grunt and continue to run down the alley.

Back in the vehicle, the witness told police he learned the plan was to rob the victim of drugs however no drugs were stolen.

Court heard the victim died in the entryway of TCU bank. Witnesses inside the bank told police they found the victim unresponsive with blood in his mouth and nose.

An autopsy conducted the next day found the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the back. A .22-calibre bullet was retrieved during the autopsy, court heard.

Court also heard police said they found drugs and several cell phones on the victim.

The accused who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder was sentenced to the maximum seven years with around two years credited for time served on remand.

A second co-accused, who pleaded guilty to attempted robbery was given a sentence of two years of secure custody and one-year supervision.

The third co-accused’s sentence will be heard Wednesday afternoon.