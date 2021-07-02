Saskatoon teen starts 'unique' mobile ice cream business amid heat wave in Sask.

With temperatures continuing to break records in the province, a Saskatoon high school student is taking advantage of the heat and dishing out a sweet treat from her mobile ice cream parlour.

Holly Hancherow started "Scoopa Palooza YXE" with her dad to pass some time during the COVID-19 lockdown. The pair bought a trailer and turned it into a fully functioning ice cream shop where Hancherow makes everything from scratch.

She says the process of building her business was a learning curve but a great way to bond with her dad.

“I learned a lot about him, he learned a lot about me and we are still learning everyday because we are both new at this,” said Hancherow.

The ice cream parlour is one of the only ones in Saskatoon that specialize in rolled ice cream. Hancherow believes it's what makes her business unique.

“I just think it’s a new experience. Rolled ice cream is something different, they’re cool to take pictures of, they are really satisfying to watch, you can watch us make it and it’s very fresh ingredients, everything is chopped in right there in front of your eyes."

Since officially opening her business a couple weeks ago, Hancherow has already hired five new employees but has yet to tell them she actually owns it.

“Actually, not a lot of people know,” said Hancherow.

“I just tell people that I am just an employee here. I feel like people look down on me a little bit more if I were to be younger and doing this so I’ve just been telling people that I am an employee.”

Scoopa Palooza YXE is parked outside of the Co-op Home Centre on 8th St every evening from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. if you are looking to cool off this summer.