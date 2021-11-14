Saskatoon theatre icon Henry Woolf dies at 91
Henry Woolf, a pillar in Saskatoon’s theatre community has died.
Woolf was from London, England and built a career in theatre, television and film. On stage, he collaborated with big names like Orson Welles and Harold Pinter. Woolf's screen credits include the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Doctor Who.
In Saskatoon, Woolf taught in the University of Saskatchewan’s Department of Drama from 1983 to 1997.
The U of S named the north studio the Henry Woolf Theatre in January 2020 to recognize his contributions to theatre on the campus.
In the past, the U of S has said Woolf’s work as an actor, director, playwright and professor helped shape Saskatchewan’s theatre community.
Woolf also served as the long-time artistic director for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.
Woolf died early on Nov. 11 at the age of 91.
