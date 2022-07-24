Saskatoon to apply for disaster relief after June flooding
Saskatoon city council on Monday resolved to ask the province to designate the city as an eligible assistance area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program.
That means residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
On that date, a thunderstorm dropped 45 mm to 75 mm of rain on the east and southeast parts of the city in just one hour.
The disaster assistance program covers uninsurable damage to properties caused by severe weather events.
The minimum possible declaration is one claim of $5,000 or several smaller claims totalling $25,000.00. City administration believes Saskatoon has reached that mark, according to a report to Monday's council meeting.
"Once the City of Saskatoon is designated, the Province of Saskatchewan will arrange for the claims to be adjusted and make payments where appropriate. The required application forms will be available online through the province and will be available at City Hall," the report stated.
