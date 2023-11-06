Saskatoon to consider making city buses free for kids under 13

Saskatoon city councillors will consider whether to end bus fares for kids under 13.

In a report heading the city's governance committee this week, city administration outlines the plan. Children under five already don't need fare.

"As transit agencies navigate the impacts of COVID-19 and explore strategies for increasing accessibility and usage of public transit, several agencies across Canada including Regina Transit, have eliminated child fares to make public transit more affordable and attractive to riders," the report says.

"Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, BC Transit and Montreal have also eliminated child fares. "

The city estimates around $200,000 comes in annually from children between the ages of five and 13 who take buses.

However, the report notes that Regina saw "no negative financial impacts" following the rollout of its policy, which led to a 260 per cent increase in trips by youth under 13 — many of whom may have been accompanied by fare-paying adults.

At the same time, the report says Regina saw an increase in "disruptive incidents involving unsupervised youth" and high school students not paying their fares and says the same growing pains can likely be expected in Saskatoon.

Unless city councillors say otherwise, administration will undertake further study of the plan as part of a comprehensive review of Saskatoon Transit rates, with an eye towards making changes by 2026, in time for the planned launch of rapid transit.

The report will be discussed on Wednesday at city hall.