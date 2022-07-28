Saskatoon Transit expands OnDemand Transit service to more neighbourhoods

Residents in three neighbourhoods in Saskatoon will soon have an easier way to travel.

Starting Tuesday, the city is launching the OnDemand app that’s designed for riders to request a bus to take them from designated OnDemand stops to the nearest transit hub and vice-versa.

The service is already running in Brighton but will also be available in the Rosewood, North Kensington and Blairmore neighbourhoods.

Saskatoon Transit Interim Director Tracey Davis says they had calls come into their customer service centre and some city councillors that there was a need for more service in those areas.

“This allows us to introduce service to those neighbourhoods while still maintaining fixed route service in the rest of the city,” Davis said during an announcement on Thursday.

Riders can choose to book as soon as possible in 20-minute windows or by pick up and arrival times. Aside from the app, people can book online or by phone at 306-975-3100.

The OnDemand transit service will be available Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.