Saskatoon Transit has trouble finding spare parts due to Omicron-fueled supply chain issues
Saskatoon Transit continues to experience delays or cancellations because of cold temperatures affecting buses and lack of spare parts or delays in the shipment of parts due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, according to a news release.
"Saskatoon Transit does all they can to make service and it’s difficult to know in advance which routes will be affected or cancelled. As soon as decisions are made, service alerts are issued to ensure riders have the information they need," the release said.
"On-Demand customers may also experience longer wait times than normal. Please expect delays in your booked ride and continue to check your pick-up time on your app."
The city says that at temperatures of -20C and below, buses do not kneel but the ramp at the front can still be deployed.
The city also advises transit users to stay up to date on weather conditions and to dress for the weather.
"Saskatoon Transit thanks riders for their patience and understanding as we work through this challenging time."
