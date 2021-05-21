Saskatoon Transit launches 'on-demand' transit expansion starting May 31

Bus riders in the city will now be able to request a ride to and from any transit stop throughout the city starting May 31.

The service will be available 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, transfer free or with connections to high frequency areas, the transit service’s website says.

In order to request a ride, riders can download the On-Demand Transit app and use the code “Saskatoon,” visit a website or call 306-975-3100 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People who use the service will be picked up at the stop of their choice and dropped off by the bus as it serves other riders, according to Saskatoon Transit.

Riders will have to be registered first in order to book a trip and will have two choices when using the app.

They can choose two stops they are travelling between, the number of seats, and time they’d like to be picked up. Or choose the “drop off” option so the time chosen is their preferred drop-off time.

The expansion includes the areas of Brighton and the new Costco.

Requests can be made two weeks in advance or as soon as possible, within 15 minutes.

There is no additional cost for the service above regular transit fees.