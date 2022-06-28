Saskatoon Transit to end COVID-19 mask requirement

One of the longest-running measures of the pandemic was lifted during Monday's city council meeting.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton put forward a motion to end masking rules on city buses.

While the city kept the restriction in place following the province's move to drop mandates earlier this year, drivers were not required to enforce the rule.

"When I drive by a bus or when a bus drives by me, I'm not seeing 97 per cent of the people wearing masks on the buses," Kirton said.

"I don't see that kind of compliance on the bus and I feel like it's still a very heavy burden on our transit operators."

The motion, seconded by Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies, left the door open for Saskatoon Transit to continue encouraging mask use.

Masks will be provided for those who wish to wear them as well.

Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher, along with Ward 7 Coun. Mairin Loewen and Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough voted against the change.

"I can't recall a time where our council has voted against a recommendation that would weaken or provide kind of less risk protection for residents," Gersher said.

She said she wasn't comfortable with removing "the last bit of protection in place on Saskatoon Transit."