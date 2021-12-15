Saskatoon travel agent says federal travel advisory 'jumping the gun'

The travel industry took a significant blow Wednesday morning, with the federal government advising against non-essential foreign travel.

For travel agent Sandi Levinton, who owns Marlin Travel Downtown YXE, this is not the news she wants to hear.

“I know a lot of travel agency owners are struggling. It could be the end for even more travel agencies.”

The advisory comes as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and the threat of the Omicron variant of concern mounts. It will be in place for four weeks, at which point the government will reassess the epidemiological situation.

“I think we’re jumping the gun a little bit,” said Levinton.

“It still remains to be seen what the effects and what the impacts of the Omicron variant are going to be.”

Levinton was booking in larger groups to head down to southern hot spots starting in January. The advisory will put much of that up in the air.

The Saskatoon airport saw its first international outbound flight since the start of the pandemic on Dec. 9. The first international inbound flight is scheduled for Thursday night. Later this week, flights are increasing to two international flights daily.

“Although this federal announcement to restore the travel advisory against all non-essential international travel will inevitably hamper the recovery of the aviation and travel sector, we support the federal government in their decision to do what’s in the best interest of Canadians,” President and CEO of Skyxe Saskatoon Airport Stephen Maybury said.

Saskatchewan Health Authority interim medical health officer Dr. Cory Neudrof said hospitalizations and intensive care cases are still high in the province.

The advisory is the right move with all that is unknown with the Omicron variant to avoid a fifth wave, he said.

“In the early stages of a new variant taking hold, international travel is an obvious place where new cases get introduced into Canada.

“International travel bans or travel advice and restrictions tend to be more effective at those early stages.”

Neudorf advises anyone still planning on travelling internationally to reconsider their plans.

“We're still at that stage where we can try to keep on top of it and slow down it taking over.”